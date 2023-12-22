The world is small

From challenging his mother on karts to being the team principal of his son, an absolute F1 champion: Christian Horner he crossed paths with the Verstappen family on several occasions both in a figurative and literal sense. The current number one on the Red Bull wall in the past tried to pursue a career as a driver and obviously he couldn't miss the long journey behind the wheel of karts.

In that period he was also there to give many boys a hard time on the track Sophie Kumpen, who subsequently had children Max and Victoria from her relationship with Jos Verstappen. Horner is two years older than the Belgian (Christian born in 1973, Sophie born in 1975) and at the end of the eighties the two were opponents in karting. The Red Bull team principal confirmed what Max Verstappen had anticipated during 2023, that his mother Sophie often beat Horner in karts: “It was 1989 and I was racing in the junior class – Horner said as reported by the newspaper speedweek.com – Also on track was Verstappen's mother, Sophie Kumpen, who was fantastic, a top-10 in the world. No one could ever imagine that she would have a son who became a world champion within the stable that I manage. What if he beat me? You can bet on it.”

Horner competed not only against Sophie Kumpen, but against other boys who later became top-class drivers: “There was Jan Magnussen, Kevin's father – added Horner – but also Dario Franchitti, Jarno Trulli and Giancarlo Fisichella. The two Italians really had great talent. Karting was at the center of my life at that time. When I wasn't behind the wheel I spent my time cleaning the kart.”