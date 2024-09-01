Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/01/2024 – 20:29

The Forestry Foundation, linked to the Secretariat of Environment, Infrastructure and Logistics (Semil) of the State of São Paulo, announced this Sunday, September 1, the emergency closure of 80 conservation units in the Metropolitan Region and interior of the State.

The measure, which comes into effect immediately and runs until September 12, responds to the increased risk of forest fires, threatening both visitors and protected areas.

During this period, the Forestry Foundation teams will be focused on preventive actions, territorial monitoring and firefighting, in addition to providing support to neighboring communities.

Among the affected areas are state parks such as Serra do Mar (Cunha and Santa Virginia centers), Jaraguá, Juquery and Mananciais Campos do Jordão.

The Foundation’s executive director, Rodrigo Levkovicz, stressed that the decision is crucial to reducing the impacts of forest fires, allowing resources and efforts to be directed towards preserving ecosystems and ensuring the safety of everyone, including the communities that depend on these areas.

“The conservation units are fully focused on preventive monitoring actions and rapid response to possible fire outbreaks. We are reinforcing our contracts, especially with civilian firefighters, and relocating teams from the coast and Ribeira Valley to join forces during this critical period,” said Levkovicz.

Inmet issues dry weather alert

The Civil Defense of São Paulo issued a warning for strong winds of up to 75 km/h on the coast of São Paulo between this Sunday and Monday, the 2nd. The National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet) also issued a yellow alert, of “potential danger” for the region, as well as for the coast of Rio de Janeiro to Vitória, in Espírito Santo; Rio Grande do Sul and part of the northeast coast, from Sergipe to Ceará.

Inmet’s red alert for the Ribeirão Preto region, in São Paulo, where there were severe fires this week, speaks of relative air humidity below 12%” and “a high risk of forest fires and health problems (lung diseases, headaches, etc.)”.

In the capital of São Paulo and other regions of the state, the alert for dry weather is yellow, of “potential danger”, with “relative air humidity varying between 30% and 20% and low risk of forest fires and health”.

According to the State Civil Defense, the situation regarding fire outbreaks is under control.

See the list of conservation units closed between September 1st and 12th:

Arie Leopoldo Magno Coutinho

Angatuba State University

EE Assis

Avare State University

Bananal State

Barreiro Rico State University

Bauru State University

EE Caetetus

Ibicatu State University

Itabera State University

Itapeti State University

Itapeva State University

Itirapina State University

Jatai State University

Marilia State University

Alligator Forest State University (São Carlos)

Mogi-Guaçu State University

State University of Paranapanema

State University of São Paulo

State University of Ribeirao Preto

Santa Barbara State University

Santa Maria State University

Valinhos State University

EEX Araraquara

Ex Bauru

EEX Bento Quirino

EEX Buri

EEX White House

EEX Itapetininga

EEX Itapeva

EEX Itarare

EEX Itirapina

EEX Jau

EEX Luiz Antonio

EEX Mogi Mirim

EEX Mogi-Guaçu

EEX Paraguaçu Paulista

EEX Santa Rita do Passa Quatro

Ex-Saint Joseph of Rio Preto

EEX St. Simon

EEX Tupi

FE Assis

FE Guarulhos

Northwest Paulista FE

FE Pederneiras

FE Santa Barbara

FE Serra D’Água

Feena

Angatuba Forest

Avaré Forest I

Avaré Forest II

Potato Forest

Drinking Fountain Forest

Botucatu Forest

Cajuru Forest

Manduri Forest

Paranapanema Forest

Piraju Forest

Mona Mantiqueira

Mona Stone of the Chest

Mona Big Stone

PE Aguapei

PE Billings Waters

Silver Waters PE

PE ARA

PE Campos do Jordao

Furnas do Bom Jesus PE

PE Itaberaba

PE Itapetinga

PE Jaragua

PE Juquery

PE Springs Campos do Jordao

PE Devil’s Hill

PE Porto Ferreira

PE Fish River

PE Serra do Mar – Cunha Center

PE Serra do Mar – Santa Virginia Nucleus

Vassununga PE

ReBio Mogi-Guaçu

RVS Aimorés