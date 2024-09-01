09/01/2024 – 20:29
The Forestry Foundation, linked to the Secretariat of Environment, Infrastructure and Logistics (Semil) of the State of São Paulo, announced this Sunday, September 1, the emergency closure of 80 conservation units in the Metropolitan Region and interior of the State.
The measure, which comes into effect immediately and runs until September 12, responds to the increased risk of forest fires, threatening both visitors and protected areas.
During this period, the Forestry Foundation teams will be focused on preventive actions, territorial monitoring and firefighting, in addition to providing support to neighboring communities.
Among the affected areas are state parks such as Serra do Mar (Cunha and Santa Virginia centers), Jaraguá, Juquery and Mananciais Campos do Jordão.
The Foundation’s executive director, Rodrigo Levkovicz, stressed that the decision is crucial to reducing the impacts of forest fires, allowing resources and efforts to be directed towards preserving ecosystems and ensuring the safety of everyone, including the communities that depend on these areas.
“The conservation units are fully focused on preventive monitoring actions and rapid response to possible fire outbreaks. We are reinforcing our contracts, especially with civilian firefighters, and relocating teams from the coast and Ribeira Valley to join forces during this critical period,” said Levkovicz.
Inmet issues dry weather alert
The Civil Defense of São Paulo issued a warning for strong winds of up to 75 km/h on the coast of São Paulo between this Sunday and Monday, the 2nd. The National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet) also issued a yellow alert, of “potential danger” for the region, as well as for the coast of Rio de Janeiro to Vitória, in Espírito Santo; Rio Grande do Sul and part of the northeast coast, from Sergipe to Ceará.
Inmet’s red alert for the Ribeirão Preto region, in São Paulo, where there were severe fires this week, speaks of relative air humidity below 12%” and “a high risk of forest fires and health problems (lung diseases, headaches, etc.)”.
In the capital of São Paulo and other regions of the state, the alert for dry weather is yellow, of “potential danger”, with “relative air humidity varying between 30% and 20% and low risk of forest fires and health”.
According to the State Civil Defense, the situation regarding fire outbreaks is under control.
See the list of conservation units closed between September 1st and 12th:
Arie Leopoldo Magno Coutinho
Angatuba State University
EE Assis
Avare State University
Bananal State
Barreiro Rico State University
Bauru State University
EE Caetetus
Ibicatu State University
Itabera State University
Itapeti State University
Itapeva State University
Itirapina State University
Jatai State University
Marilia State University
Alligator Forest State University (São Carlos)
Mogi-Guaçu State University
State University of Paranapanema
State University of São Paulo
State University of Ribeirao Preto
Santa Barbara State University
Santa Maria State University
Valinhos State University
EEX Araraquara
Ex Bauru
EEX Bento Quirino
EEX Buri
EEX White House
EEX Itapetininga
EEX Itapeva
EEX Itarare
EEX Itirapina
EEX Jau
EEX Luiz Antonio
EEX Mogi Mirim
EEX Mogi-Guaçu
EEX Paraguaçu Paulista
EEX Santa Rita do Passa Quatro
Ex-Saint Joseph of Rio Preto
EEX St. Simon
EEX Tupi
FE Assis
FE Guarulhos
Northwest Paulista FE
FE Pederneiras
FE Santa Barbara
FE Serra D’Água
Feena
Angatuba Forest
Avaré Forest I
Avaré Forest II
Potato Forest
Drinking Fountain Forest
Botucatu Forest
Cajuru Forest
Manduri Forest
Paranapanema Forest
Piraju Forest
Mona Mantiqueira
Mona Stone of the Chest
Mona Big Stone
PE Aguapei
PE Billings Waters
Silver Waters PE
PE ARA
PE Campos do Jordao
Furnas do Bom Jesus PE
PE Itaberaba
PE Itapetinga
PE Jaragua
PE Juquery
PE Springs Campos do Jordao
PE Devil’s Hill
PE Porto Ferreira
PE Fish River
PE Serra do Mar – Cunha Center
PE Serra do Mar – Santa Virginia Nucleus
Vassununga PE
ReBio Mogi-Guaçu
RVS Aimorés
