Five candidates for Mayor of São Paulo filled their speeches with catchphrases and insults during the debate this Sunday (September 1, 2024). The event was organized by the channel MyNews and by TV Gazeta.

The debate was marked by the strategy of Ricardo Nunes (MDB), Guilherme Boulos (Psol), Tabata Amaral (PSB) and Jose Luis Datena (PSDB) to launch attacks against Pablo Marcal (PRTB).

Read the main phrases:

Neutral language (Marçal to Boulos): “How does it feel to make the biggest fool of yourself in history by singing the national anthem in neutral language? The question is for Boules.”

Bolsonaro as a lover (Marçal for Nunes) : “Are you desperate that his campaign has disintegrated? What is it like to have Bolsonaro as a lover? You have a lover and you like him very much, but you have to hide him from the people. What is your relationship with Bolsonaro like if no Bolsonaro supporter can support you? You, little wimp, are a coward.”

PCC Tchuchuca (Nunes for Marçal): “Pablito, banana is what you ate in prison, it’s what the Federal Police gave you as a snack in prison. PCC’s Tchutchuca.”

Consortium of communists (Marçal for Nunes): “They closed the consortium to see if they can stop the championship leader. Stupid.”

M is a lie (Nunes to Marçal): “We have a guy from M da mentir who is an expert at lying. He lied by sending people emails with pornography and, when they accessed it, he would access people’s accounts […] Today Pablito’s mask falls, for taking money from the most humble and retired people.”

Like contest (Boulos for Marçal): “There are people who like to shout and attack on the internet. When you need to fill a hole in the street or prune a tree, who is going to do it? Someone committed and prepared or someone who takes this position in the debate? To be mayor of São Paulo, it is not a contest for likes, it cannot be banditry.”

Invading hearts (Boulos to Nunes): “I’m going to tell the little nursery thief: ‘The only thing we’re going to invade is the hearts of the people of São Paulo’”.

Heart problems (Datena to Boulos): “If Boulos wants to invade someone’s heart, don’t invade mine, because I have 6 stents.”

Falling upwards (Marçal to Tabata): “ You guys are going to put this PCC thing on me, go to my new Instagram, since you knocked me down. Let me ask you a question, girl: ‘How does it feel to knock someone down and have them fall back up’? This is not a game of who has the best proposal, it’s of who can put up with this hassle the longest. Look at Datena’s face, he just wants to leave.”

I like vulgarity (Marçal): “ I wanted to be polite, but I’m someone from extreme wealth who came from extreme poverty. I like the vulgarity.”

Chapolin Colorado (Marçal to Boulos): “Boulos’ dream is to see me in the second round. Tarcísio has to keep hiding his wimp. His wimp has already lost. Datena doesn’t want to be a candidate, he’s here to see if he can retire. This is a circus, but no one counted on my cunning.”

Lowlife (Tabata): “I just regret the vulgarity we are having in this debate. When the men finally come, they don’t want to talk about the proposal.”

Sport (Marçal to Boulos): “You can look at Boules, he doesn’t play any sport. That’s why he’s a hothead, a sugar eater, he’s proud of being a slow guy.”