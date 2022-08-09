Formula 1 is on vacation, but not everyone is resting in peace. The surprising escalation of the drivers market in the aftermath of the Hungaroring race involved a certain number of teams and drivers in a more or less direct way, for whom the summer break will be characterized by relaxation but with a very careful eye on the smartphone. Thus, in what must have been a period of absolute silence, rumors and indiscretions follow one another regarding negotiations and contacts that draw a constantly evolving scenario.

The greatest attention is, of course, reserved for the Alpine, which found itself in an unexpected and embarrassing situation, given that within a few hours it went from a problem of abundance (a seat for two candidates, Fernando Alonso and Oscar Piastri) to necessity. to return to the drivers market. Piastri’s move to McLaren resulted in the consequent early termination of the contract between the English team and Daniel Ricciardo, with a queue that could be very long.

According to the latest rumors, it is unlikely that the Australian will have a chance-bis in Alpine. Ricciardo left Enstone’s team at the end of 2020, without slamming the door but also without any particular attempts by the team to make him desist on his decision. A warm farewell. To this we must add that an eventual hiring of Daniel by Alpine would help McLaren to close the affair with its current driver, and there is no particular desire (or interest) on the part of the team managers. French to lend a hand, even indirectly, to the team that has just blown Piastri.

Antonio Giovinazzi, Dragon Penske Autosport, Penske EV-5 Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

The current mosaic sees a seat to be assigned in Williams, one in Haas and obviously one in Alpine. If there are no agreements between teams willing to sell pilots already under contract in exchange for weight compensation, in this scenario there are not many experienced pilots who can cover the ‘holes’ still present in the 2023 world record, and also the Formula 2 is not proposing names of drivers with a path in line with what is required by the Formula 1 teams today.

It is no surprise that Antonio Giovinazzi’s candidacy is back in vogue, sixty-two Grand Prix races held and out of the Grand Prix tour for less than a year, albeit always with a role and a link with Ferrari. The story between Antonio and Formula 1 knows a bit of unfinished business, and there are not a few in the paddock who believe that he deserves a second chance. Unsurprisingly, his name ended up in the notebooks of Alpine executives, considering both the driver’s caliber and the importance of the Italian market for the Renault group.

If Alpine’s goal, as well as Williams and Haas’, is to get a driver who does not need an apprenticeship, as well as free on the market, in the car, Giovinazzi’s profile does not have much competition. However, it does not seem like a story destined to end before the resumption of the World Championship, and there are those who are convinced that everything will stand still pending the conclusion of the dispute between McLaren and Ricciardo. No one has an interest in discovering their cards in advance, and in this light, even if there will be agreements before the end of the summer, it is very likely that everything will remain secret among those directly involved.