Hanoi (WAM)

The Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade hosted the fifth joint committee between the UAE and Vietnam in Hanoi, where the meeting was chaired by His Excellency Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, from the UAE side, while from the Vietnamese side, His Excellency Nguyen Hung Dien, Minister of Industry and Trade of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, chaired the meeting.

During the visit to Vietnam, His Excellency Dr. Thani Al-Zeyoudi met with His Excellency Tran Le Quang, Deputy Prime Minister of Vietnam, and a number of private sector companies, where they discussed strengthening trade relations and looked at promising sectors to achieve further growth, especially since the UAE is the first Arab trading partner of Vietnam with non-oil bilateral trade amounting to 8. Billions of dollars in 2022.

A number of diplomats and high-level government officials from both sides participated in the ministerial meeting of the joint committee, where the bilateral talks included a group of sectors and areas of common interest, the most important of which are trade, investment, digital technology, agriculture, energy, transportation, higher education, culture, tourism, and work.

His Excellency Dr. Thani Al Zeyoudi praised the strong relations between the UAE and the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, noting that the work of the Joint Committee in its fifth session comes as a continuation of bilateral efforts and continuous meetings, with the aim of strengthening cooperation and partnerships between the two countries, in many vital sectors.

For his part, His Excellency Dr. Nguyen Hung Dien highlighted Vietnam’s interest in pushing the level of UAE-Vietnamese bilateral relations to broader horizons, and enhancing cooperation between the two countries in various fields, in a way that achieves the interests of the two countries and the two peoples.

At the conclusion of the ministerial meeting of the joint committee, the minutes of the meeting and a number of agreements agreed upon between the Emirati and Vietnamese sides were signed.