From: Sandra Sporer

Some travelers were surprised by the attack on Israel. The military provides information on where to best seek protection in the event of further fighting.

Tel Aviv – The Israeli Home Front Command is a department of the Israeli army whose mission is to support the civilian population in the event of a conflict. After Hamas’ attack on Israel, it has now issued rules of conduct for the local people. These are about how to react correctly to a siren alarm and where it is best to seek protection. This information is also essential for travelers who were surprised by the attack during their stay in Israel. One Translation of the rules of conduct can therefore be found on the website of the German Embassy in Tel Aviv.

War in Israel: Military instructs travelers and civilians to seek shelter immediately if siren sounds

The The Foreign Office has issued a travel warning for Israel. Tourists who are already on site are requested to regularly inform themselves about the current situation and applicable safety instructions. Either through TV and radio reports or on the Home Front Command website.

There are currently instructions there on what to do in the event of a siren alarm. When the sirens go off, you have to go to the next safe place as quickly as possible. The Home Front Command says you should then stay there for ten minutes unless there are instructions to the contrary.

After the war in Israel has flared up again, the Israeli army is trying to protect the civilian population as best as possible and, among other things, is issuing rules of conduct in the event of an alarm. © Fadi Amun/IMAGO

Rules of conduct in the event of a siren alarm: The military informs which places are the safest

In the event of an alarm, you should preferably go to the nearest air raid shelter or bomb shelter. If this is not an option, the following alternatives should be used:

In a multi-story building: Unless there is an air raid shelter, the stairwell is the safest place here as long as it is inside the building and has no windows. In three-story buildings, the stairwell at second floor level is safest. In buildings with more floors, you should avoid the top two floors and the ground floor in the stairwell.

Unless there is an air raid shelter, the stairwell is the safest place here as long as it is inside the building and has no windows. In three-story buildings, the stairwell at second floor level is safest. In buildings with more floors, you should avoid the top two floors and the ground floor in the stairwell. Within an apartment or house: If you have to seek shelter in an apartment or house, you should do so in the room that has the fewest windows and outside walls. However, bathrooms and kitchens should be avoided as injuries could result from shattering porcelain or glass. In a private house you should always seek shelter on the ground floor.

If you have to seek shelter in an apartment or house, you should do so in the room that has the fewest windows and outside walls. However, bathrooms and kitchens should be avoided as injuries could result from shattering porcelain or glass. In a private house you should always seek shelter on the ground floor. Outdoors: If possible, go to the nearest building. If this is not possible, lie flat on the floor and protect your head with your hands

If possible, go to the nearest building. If this is not possible, lie flat on the floor and protect your head with your hands In the car: In any case, pull over to the side. If possible, go to the nearest building and seek shelter there. If this is not possible, get out, move slightly away from the vehicle and then lie on the ground and protect your head. If it is also impossible to get out of the car, you should duck under the window line and wait like that for ten minutes.

The Home Front Command also advises people not to stay in the foyers of buildings, as there is a high risk of being injured by shrapnel or splintering glass. You should urgently stay away from rockets or unidentifiable objects that hit and report them to the authorities.

There is an exceptional situation in Israel: Hamas is also kidnapping people in the Gaza Strip to take hostages Germans are said to be among those kidnapped. (sp)