The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced that 149,476 new examinations were conducted during the past hours on different groups in society, using the best and latest medical examination techniques, with the aim of early detection and inventory of cases infected with the emerging coronavirus (Covid-19), and those who are in contact with them and isolate them. The intensification of investigation and examination procedures in the country and the expansion of the scope of examinations at the state level contributed to the detection of 792 new cases of coronavirus infection of different nationalities, all of which are stable cases and subject to the necessary health care, bringing the total registered cases to one million and 5543 cases.

The Ministry of Health and Community Protection also announced that no deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours, bringing the number of deaths in the country to 2,339. It also announced the recovery of 688 new cases of people infected with the emerging coronavirus “Covid-19” and their full recovery from the symptoms of the disease after receiving the necessary health care since their admission to the hospital, bringing the total number of recovery cases to 984,142 cases.