Tanguy Ndombele ever closer to Naples, from which Fabian Ruiz departs, destination Paris. The Spalletti coach also had harsh words about the Spaniard. Meanwhile, however, the sports director Cristiano Giuntoli is intensifying contacts with Tottenham and with the agents of the French midfielder. To the London club, Napoli would pay no more than two million euros in an onerous loan, with a redemption of the card set at 30 million.