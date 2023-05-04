Thursday, May 4, 2023, 00:31



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

Alberto Lozano will not be alone in Urritxe as close to 75 Grana fans will be in the final between Amorebieta and Real Murcia on Saturday (5:00 p.m.). The tickets for the visiting fans sold out in just a few hours due to the high existing demand. In fact, several grana fans who could not obtain them complained through social networks, even assuring that they already had plane tickets and hotel reservations. Real Murcia itself tried to obtain more seats for its fans, which was impossible in a field with barely 1,300 seats and which usually has tickets of more than a thousand spectators. It should be remembered that Amorebieta, who is the leader and takes two points from Eldense, second, is playing for direct promotion.

If they beat Real Murcia and Eldense himself cannot beat Barça B, they will have taken a giant step to return to Second Division.

northern culture



Past experiences and his recent trips to the Basque Country and Navarra have allowed Alberto Lozano to verify that «the connections with the north of Spain are much better than with Andalusia or Extremadura. Hopefully, if we don’t go up, they’ll leave us in the same group we’re in for next year.” He has even given him time, after visiting Zubieta, Lezama or Tajonar, sports cities of Real Sociedad, Athletic and Osasuna, to discover that «I like the culture of the north regarding football. They bet on the house player. They show it with the facilities they have for their youth academies and with the feeling of belonging to their clubs. I also like to know other types of stadiums. In the south it is different, it all depends on the results”, analyzes this indefatigable traveler who is always wherever Murcia plays.

On Saturday it’s Amorebieta’s turn, an almost infallible team at home that will face a Real Murcia that has not lost in its last six outings (four draws and two wins) and that is one of the best visitors in group 2 of the First Federation .