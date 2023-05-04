Jossmery Toledo He was once again the protagonist of the covers and main local entertainment programs after Magaly Medina supported her along with Paolo Hurtado, despite the fact that he is married to Rosa Fuentes. From there, both characters were harshly criticized by public opinion through social networks, but they returned to their daily lives and resumed their activities normally.

For example, the ex-police was captured last weekend inside a nightclub returning to animate events. However, as shown in images, the public would not have supported it, despite the fact that the amount charged was high, so the comments were not entirely favorable.

Jossmery responds for billing with Paolo Hurtado’s ampay

In the midst of these rumors, Jossmery Toledo was approached by the “Love and Fire” cameras, for which the magazine asked her about her return to the stage. And with a rather uncomfortable face, the influencer categorically ruled out taking advantage of the media noise that was generated after the ampay that Magaly Medina presented together with Paolo Hurtado.

“I have never done a show, I have never done a show. People know that I have not done a show. What is the problem that I can do my events? I don’t understand? It has nothing to do with it. I have always worked, what what’s the problem?” he said.

Jossmery Toledo speaks after ampay with Paolo Hurtado

Magaly presented a second ampay between Jossmery Toledo and Paolo Hurtado, which once again generated criticism of both personalities. However, the model also used her social networks to publish a subliminal message that she had to talk about.

History of Toledo in networks. Photo: Instagram capture

“Don’t talk about what you don’t know, don’t get into what you don’t care about and don’t judge what you didn’t experience,” he posted on his Instagram account.

