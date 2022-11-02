An unprecedented intervention at the Molinette hospital in Turin. Doctors saved a woman’s life by removing a tumor that had reached 70 kg in weight.

A woman went to the Molinette hospital in Turin with a severe respiratory crisis. Through investigations into the causes, the doctors found themselves faced with a case never seen in the entire history of medicine. It was a ovarian cancer which had reached such incredible dimensions that the patient could no longer even breathe.

There tumor mass of a benign nature he exerted such pressure inside the woman’s body that it severely impaired her breathing. In fact, her total weight was 70 kg and it was even greater than the weight of the patient herself.

The woman had arrived at the hospital emergency room in a very serious condition. Her lungs like the rest of her internal organs were literally crushed by the weight of what had turned out to be a cystadenoma weighing 25 kg.

Only thanks to the intervention of the excellent team of the structure had she managed to miraculously survive. The doctors had thought of intubate the patient with mechanical ventilation to stabilize her condition. Subsequently the woman had to undergo two surgeries.

With the first operation, the dr. Ezio Falletto he had managed to remove the liquid part of the mass. An impressive amount that corresponded to 52 liters of substance. Thanks to this surgery they had managed to decrease the volume of the tumor allowing the internal organs to no longer suffer from excessive pressure. In fact, as a result of this they were able to extubate the woman who was thus able to breathe on her own.

Subsequently, with the second operation in the operating room, the dr. Francesco Moro he managed to remove the solid part of the tumor. The total weight of this was 25 kg.

Thanks to an unprecedented intervention, the woman was safe and sound. In fact, she passed from the intensive care unit to the surgery one. Once she successfully passed the surgery, she changed wards to that of dietetics and clinical nutrition in order to recover physically. In fact, the intent of her doctors was to get her back on track by making her regain 7 kilos of weight.

