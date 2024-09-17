Ciudad Juárez.- The Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for Attention to Women Victims of Crimes for Reasons of Gender and the Family (FEM) obtained a 70-year prison sentence against David R. for the crime of aggravated femicide committed against two women who were found dead on the Juárez-Porvenir highway.

At the oral trial hearing, Public Prosecutors from the Specialized Unit for Gender-Based Homicides of Women provided compelling evidence to demonstrate that on January 15, 2022, the victims with the initials TMH and NMM were contacted and approached by the now convicted man and Jaqueline Isela CR, who has already been sentenced for these events.

That day they were taken to a home on Del Ejido Street, at the intersection with Alejandro Domínguez Street, in the town of San Isidro, where they were savagely killed. The bodies of the victims were found on the morning of January 16, 2022, near the Juárez-Porvenir highway, in the town of San Agustín.

As a result of investigations carried out by the Public Prosecutor’s Office, the Investigative Police and Experts, Jaqueline Isela CR and David R. were identified as the perpetrators of this double femicide, for which they were arrested on January 24 by elements of the State Investigation Agency.

At the hearing to determine the individualized sanctions, with the knowledge of the US authorities, since he is originally from the neighboring country, he was given the aforementioned sentence, which he must serve in the Social Reinsertion Center (Cereso) number 3; in addition, he was sentenced to repair the damage in favor of the indirect victims, in this case the parents.

[email protected]