A Globe has already filled almost all commercial quotas in the BBB (Big Brother Brazil) 24, which starts next Monday (January 8, 2024). So far, there are 20 brands in 15 sponsorship quotas. Just the call “Leader’s Treat” has not yet been sold. The total amount raised to date is around R$1.26 billion. The information is from Medium & Message.

There are sponsorship quotas, program dynamics (such as tests and prizes) and segments (of products used in the house). The quotas for sponsors range from R$20.6 million to R$114.4 million. Dynamics range from R$33.7 million to R$45 million. Those for segments vary between R$9.7 million and R$12.4 million. Despite these set values, the broadcaster offers discounts to companies in some cases.

According to the table, the biggest sponsor of this edition will be Stone, which acquired the commercial share Bigof R$ 114.407 million, and the dynamic quota Award, of R$45.031 million. Furthermore, the quota Award, the company increases the final value to be won by the winner. In 2023, the amount increased from the initial value of R$1.5 million to R$2.88 million.

This year's number of sponsors surpasses the 2023 record of 13 companies. Over the 100 days of the program, last year's edition had the total participation of 40 brands.

