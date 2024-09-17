Ciudad Juarez.- Doctors at the General Hospital reported the death of a woman who boarded a train carriage early yesterday morning and whose leg was amputated by one of the carriages, reported personnel from the State Investigation Agency (AEI).

This is Angélica De L., 44 years old, who tried to cross over the railroad cars when they were maneuvering on Vicente Guerrero Avenue, at its intersection with Francisco Villa Street.

The accident occurred at 2:15 a.m. yesterday, Sunday, but the victim died a few hours later in the hospital where she was taken for medical attention due to hypovolemic shock (bleeding) that caused the amputation of her left leg, said an agent of the Investigative Police.

The person apparently climbed between the carriages with the intention of avoiding the obstruction of the railway and continuing on his way home, but he did so just as the train was starting up again after remaining motionless.

It was then that the woman lost her balance and fell onto the tracks, causing one of the cars to cut off her left leg, a police officer said.

Rescue paramedics treated her and rushed her to the General Hospital because she had lost a lot of blood. Ferromex Operations personnel and a fire engine, as well as elements of the National Guard, arrived at the scene.

Following the report of his death, employees of the Forensic Medical Service (Semefo) went to the hospital to collect the body and transfer it to their facilities.

