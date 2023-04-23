A shooting attack occurred in the Montes Olímpicos neighborhood, with 3 deaths, and the other occurred in an invasion, where 4 were killed

Tijuana Baja California.- Two armed attacks occurred in hours of early morning this Saturday, in TijuanaThey left seven people shot deadin addition to five woundedconfirmed police sources.

The first attack occurred around 1:00 in the morning inside a house in the Olympic Mountains colony, Delegation San Antonio de los Buenosreports the news site López-Dóriga Digital.

there they were dead three men, with bullets in their bodies and heads. In addition, others two people were injuredThey were taken to a hospital in serious condition. In that place they found caliber casings 40 millimeters.

The other stroke to gunshots checked in at 02:10 hours in a invasion in the area of ​​the hill in the scenic highway Tijuana-Rosaritokilometer 12, bartender sectionit is added.

there they were murdered shot Tree men and a womanand besides there were others three people injured.

Municipal Police agents arrived at the scene, and saw the victims lying outside some houses made with various materials, like those of any invasion.

Ministerial authorities attended both cases to collect evidence and initiate investigations into the cases.