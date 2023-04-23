Angie Jibaja It caused concern among his followers after it was captured by the cameras of “Magaly TV, the firm”. Despite the fact that many speculated that she would have relapsed into addictions, the Peruvian model preferred not to comment on the matter. Weeks later, the actress was also seen on social networks with her mother, who has not lived in the country for several years. She knows where the actress is and what motivated her to move out of Peru.

YOU CAN SEE: Why did Angie Jibaja lose custody of her children and how long has she not seen them?

Why did you leave the country?

In a recent appearance for “love and fire”, Angie Jibaja spoke about her sudden trip abroad and the reasons why she decided to temporarily move away from the media spotlight. According to the model’s statements, she felt that she needed the company of her family, specifically her mother’s.

“I missed the family, I really miss this nucleus. (…) I am right in the middle of treatment. I am happy and content. (…) I was very alone, very lost; I felt such great sorrow in my heart; I was so depressed that I really didn’t feel like laughing, going out, showing myself off; I didn’t feel like it,” she commented.

YOU CAN SEE: Angie Jibaja makes mea culpa and acknowledges having treated her mother badly: “I misbehaved with her”

Where did Angie Jibaja move to?

At the moment, Angie Jibaja He spends his days in Chile, the country where his mother has lived for several years. The actress also revealed that her parent has given her a small space in said place so that she can start from scratch. In that line, she expressed her gratitude for the opportunities that are offered to her.

“My mom has a super big house and has a super cute husband, and they have welcomed me. For example, they are giving me a piece of land there. the most, because I will be able to make my little house as I want and we will see what the future holds for meBecause right now I’m thinking about the here and today,” he said in front of the cameras.

YOU CAN SEE: The time Magaly Medina fired her journalists for false support for Angie Jibaja

Angie Jibaja seeks to improve as a person

On the other hand, Angie Jibaja She mentioned the scandals in which she was recently involved and was sorry for the attitudes she has had. In this way, she announced that she does not have a return date to Peru and that, for now, she will focus on her full recovery in the company of her loved ones.

“Really, at that moment I let myself be carried away by my emotions, by anger and anger. Definitely, I am completely sorry and now I am extremely grateful (to my mother) because she never left me (…). They have been circumstances. I am sick, I am healing, and the truth is that what I want most is to be well. I am here continuing with my treatment,” he said.

Angie Jibaja’s mother gives her land in Chile to build her house. Photo: composition LR/Instagram/Angie Jibaja

Angie Jibaja apologizes to her mother

Through social networks, Angie Jibaja He spoke about the current relationship he has with his mother. Her model acknowledged having had a bad attitude towards her and asked her forgiveness for everything she has put her through over the years. Likewise, she said that she has reflected on her actions and will seek to do no more harm to her loved ones.

“I am here happy with my mommy. You know that I behaved very badly with her at some point, It’s something I’ll never do again in my life. I regret it very much. Mom there is only one and my mom has always been with me through all of them, through thick and thin, but especially through the worst. Mom, I love you,” she expressed.

#Angie #Jibaja #decide #leave #Peru #live