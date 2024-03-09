A fishing vessel with a crew of nine on board capsized off the southern coastal city of Tongyeong on Saturday, leaving seven people missing, the Coast Guard said.

Two South Koreans and seven Indonesians were on board the 29-ton ship when it capsized 68 kilometers south of an island in Tongyeong, South Gyeongsang Province, at 0629 a.m., officials said.

Officials explained that two unconscious crew members were found inside the ship and were taken to the hospital.

Yonhap News Agency quoted officials as saying that 11 coast guard patrol ships, two navy ships and five helicopters were conducting a search for missing people at the scene of the accident.