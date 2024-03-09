Wouter and Nicolas reflect extensively on International Women's Day in this podcast.
Of course they discuss the hottest car news again. From the annual overview of fines for 2023 to the fact that the next BMW M3 will again have a six-in-line. This and much more in Autoblog Podcast 52!
00:00 Intro
01:50 The week of Wouter and Nicolas
04:38 Wouter in the Mini Countryman JCW
07:35 Alpina B4 Gran Coupé
08:18 The hottest Autoblog news
09:00 EV drivers want gasoline again
10:30 BMW M3 retains inline-six
12:26 Annual overview of fines 2023
17:24 New Tesla Model 3 Performance
19:33 EU to tackle Chinese EVs
21:35 Renault 5 EV a resounding success
24:07 Restomods from the Netherlands
26:32 Lotus Emeya price
30:03 Rivian R3
31:27 Volkswagen ID7 Tourer price
32:12 Porsche 911 recall
33:23 Formula 1
39:20 Occasions
43:11 The Sound
You can also listen to the Autoblog Podcast via Spotify and Apple Podcasts.
This article Autoblog Podcast #52: Women's Day + EV drivers want a petrol car first appeared on Autoblog.nl.
#Autoblog #Podcast #Women39s #Day #drivers #petrol #car
Leave a Reply