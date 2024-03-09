Wouter and Nicolas reflect extensively on International Women's Day in this podcast.

Of course they discuss the hottest car news again. From the annual overview of fines for 2023 to the fact that the next BMW M3 will again have a six-in-line. This and much more in Autoblog Podcast 52!

00:00 Intro

01:50 The week of Wouter and Nicolas

04:38 Wouter in the Mini Countryman JCW

07:35 Alpina B4 Gran Coupé

08:18 The hottest Autoblog news

09:00 EV drivers want gasoline again

10:30 BMW M3 retains inline-six

12:26 Annual overview of fines 2023

17:24 New Tesla Model 3 Performance

19:33 EU to tackle Chinese EVs

21:35 Renault 5 EV a resounding success

24:07 Restomods from the Netherlands

26:32 Lotus Emeya price

30:03 Rivian R3

31:27 Volkswagen ID7 Tourer price

32:12 Porsche 911 recall

33:23 Formula 1

39:20 Occasions

43:11 The Sound

