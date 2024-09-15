CDMX.- The bodies of five men shot, with their hands tied and wearing hats on their heads, were found in southern Culiacán, Sinaloa.

According to local media, the discovery was reported at 7:00 a.m. and personnel from the Army, the National Guard, the local Police and the Prosecutor’s Office immediately arrived to carry out the corresponding proceedings.

The men were left on the sidewalk in front of a water park identified as Spash Club, next to the road leading to a CFE substation, according to Ríodoce. The bodies of the men, aged between 20 and 30, were found near where clashes between criminal groups and soldiers have been reported in the last week.

CDS groups leave narco messages

Although no message or sign was found from the group that carried out the attack, Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, one of the leaders of the Sinaloa Cartel, is known in the state. He was arrested on July 25 and is on trial in the United States, also under the nickname “El Señor del Sombrero.”

Just a few days ago, in this same state capital, a human head was found inside a pizza box, which refers to “La Chapiza”, as “Los Chapitos” are also known, a group led by the sons of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán. Since September 9, a war has broken out in the state between both factions for control of the territory.

Two more people killed in Culiacan

This same Sunday, a woman was murdered inside her home in Colonia Miguel Hidalgo, and another man was executed in Colonia Miguel de la Madrid, according to local reports.

Meanwhile, the Sinaloa Public Security Secretariat reported in a brief statement that instructions had already been given at a meeting to reinforce the area. “In relation to the very regrettable events in which several people have lost their lives and gunshots have been reported; a meeting was held with Dr. Rubén Rocha Moya, Governor of the State, where we were instructed to attend to each of the reports very punctually and to act in accordance with the law with the forces of the three levels of Government, cases that have been fulfilled with the results that have been broadcast in different media,” it stated.

SSP reports narco-blockades and clashes in Sinaloa

In addition, it was reported that on the Villa Unión to Durango Free Highway, near the Mesillas toll booth, a blockade with tire-puncturing equipment was recorded, as well as a confrontation between civilians and military personnel on the Culiacancito Highway, in northern Culiacán.