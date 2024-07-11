The latest WhatsApp beta build introduces a feature that many users have been waiting for: voice message transcription, starting with v2.24.15.5 for Android. Once you update to the beta build, WhatsApp will display a pop-up to confirm that transcriptions are available for incoming voice messages. After updating, users may see a pop-up when they first launch the app. To use the feature on WhatsApp, you need to download a language pack or the voice message transcription module. Currently, this feature supports five languages: English, Spanish, Portuguese, Russian, and Hindi. Once the pack is downloaded, the audio is analyzed and transcribed directly on the device, ensuring privacy by encrypting voice messages.

The feature is similar to what Google’s Pixel devices or iMessage on iOS offer, where voice messages are quickly transcribed and displayed as text underneath the sound, allowing users to understand the content of the message without hearing it. Despite updating to the latest version, some users may not immediately see the option available, as the feature is currently rolling out to a small group of beta testers in select areas. However, a broader rollout is hoped for, given how important this feature is to accessibility. It may also reduce frustration with overly long voice notes.