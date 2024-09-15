What was the use of that? thousands of goat brothersthey were going to give him a serenade one night before the game the players from Guadalajara in their hotel.

What was the use of that? the sacred flock will arrive at its best, that America and with the label of favorite for win the classic.

What was the point of his coach Fernando Gago, who continues to show very little self-criticism, boasting at the press conference that the Chivas They had 16 goal chances at the goal Americabut they couldn’t get any of them in.

The truth is, all of the above was of no use and the sad and cruel reality is that the Guadalajara lost another classic. Yes, the most important match of the regular role of the Mexican tournament, against a America who arrived in their worst form in a long time and still managed to beat the inefficient Guadalajara team by a minimal difference of 1-0.

Also in this classic that was played yesterday afternoon, it was confirmed that the red and whites They are still lacking a powerful striker, because the young Armando González who started as a starter is a good promise, Ricardo Marin has not been able to establish himself and their great star Javier Hernández is no longer known when he will be able to recover from his constant injuries.

Personally, as a follower of Guadalajara The stumble hurt us more because of the fact that America He outplayed us with very little football.

But in this sport, and especially since it is the most important game in the first division, its fans are not interested in whether you play ugly, pretty or spectacular, the main thing is to win and that’s it. And the Eagles did it.

No way around it, now we have to go and pay the bet at the butchers at the Garmendia Market and the good thing was that we were saved from the popular Sapo Cervantes, a die-hard Americanist from Aguaruto.

By the way, the women’s classic will also be played this afternoon and if the men couldn’t handle the pack, let’s hope they give us, the thousands of Chiva brothers, a little consolation.

Continuing with Mexican soccer, Cruz Azul confirmed its status as super leader by coming from behind to beat León in its own jungle with a score of 3 goals to 1.

This match was Eduardo Berizzo’s debut as coach of the Panzas Verdes and the truth is that his start was not at all promising, but it is understandable, since he lost to the favorite to win this season.

The Diablos Rojos del Toluca massacred the Xolos de Tijuana 4-0, who are on the decline, and Monterrey beat Santos 2-0 in what was the first victory for their coach Martin Denmichelis.

APOLOGIZES. Luis Ruiz, the defender for the Dorados de Sinaloa, who last Friday caused a fracture of the tibia and fibula of veteran Cristian Bermúdez of Atlante, apologized in a statement and wished him a speedy recovery.

It was the least this player could do, and now he will have to accept the consequences, because he will surely receive a strong sanction from the Expansion League and will also be marked, because he injured one of the symbols of the Mexican second division tournament.

And it won’t be easy for Ruiz to overcome this bad moment either, since apart from the fact that he will be out of action for a while, he has been harshly criticized by sports commentators and on social media.

REFLECTION: There is no time for the past, when the future has better opportunities.