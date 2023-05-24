Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Next Saturday and Sunday, the Fencing Cup competitions of His Highness the President of the State will be launched, organized by the Abu Dhabi Fencing Club and in cooperation with the Game Federation at Al Bahia Hall in Abu Dhabi, which includes individual and team competitions for men and women.

7 clubs are participating in the competitions: Abu Dhabi Fencing Club, Sharjah Women’s Club, Sharjah Club, Shabab Al Ahly Club, Fujairah Martial Arts Club, Al Ain Center, MKFI Academy, and it is expected that the number of participants will reach more than 75 players.

The tournament is the first organized by the Abu Dhabi Fencing Club, especially as it falls within the club’s strategy to organize the largest tournaments and support talents of all ages with the aim of spreading the game and expanding the base of its practitioners. The tournament is also the end of the sports season for fencing in general.

For his part, Brigadier General Mohammed Hussein Al-Khoury, President of the Abu Dhabi Fencing Club, thanked His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, for the great support of the club, which takes its first steps in UAE sport. Al-Khoury also thanked the Fencing Federation for the fruitful cooperation in organizing upcoming tournament.

And he stressed that the great support from the wise leadership is the biggest incentive towards achieving the desired successes for which the club was established, expressing his full confidence in the tournament coming out in a manner that befits its name, as it bears a name dear to the hearts of all.

He expected that the tournament would witness strong competition among the participants from various clubs in the country, stressing that the participation of international players would give great impetus to the tournament, especially on the technical level.

Al-Khoury added: “Abu Dhabi Fencing Club is working to achieve a clear message and strategy in order to spread the game and expand the base of practitioners, as well as contribute to adopting promising talents, and the club promises to make every effort to achieve those goals that are in the interest of UAE sport in general and fencing in particular.” .