The new Vauxhall Corsa 2023/2024 it changes especially in the front. The restyling adopts the characteristic front Opel Vizor at the front and the Corsa lettering positioned in the center of the tailgate. The new model thus recalls the style that debuted on the mokkathen taken over by the updated versions of Crossland And Grandlandand on the new Astra.

Engine-wise, under the bonnet of the new Corsa are a gas for the first time 48 Volt hybrids. The electric version instead takes the name Electric and has a greater autonomy up to 402 km in WLTP.

New Corsa, how the new Opel looks outside

The new Opel Corsa outside takes on a more elegant and modern look, thanks to the adoption of the Opel Vizor. Now the black front covers the front of the Opel Corsa and complements the grille perfectly, i LED headlights and theOpel Blitz central in one element.

New Opel Corsa 2023 facelift

Depending on the trim level, the Brand logo on the front and rear is available in one finish black or matt satin silver. The optical air intakes in the lower part of the front bumper are larger and more conspicuous than before.

Corsa lettering in the center of the tailgate

In the side view the “cut” C-pillar stands out, while behind the written “Race” it now appears in the center of the tailgate. With the restyling, the new paint finish is also offered Grafik Grey: Available for the first time on the Opel Corsa, it goes perfectly with the black roof.

Opel Corsa cockpit and infotainment

Like the exterior, the interior of the new Opel Corsa also appears more modern. New features include new seat fabrics, gear lever and steering wheel design. But the main feature of the interior is the plank fully digital (available on request), with a new infotainment system.

The integrated platform Qualcomm Technologies Snapdragon Cockpit it is equipped with graphics, multimedia, computer vision and artificial intelligence (AI) boost.

New Opel Corsa 2023 restyling fully digital dashboard

As in the development of the latest generation of the Opel Astra, the “Detox to the max” principle: the navigation system therefore offers connected servicesnatural speech recognition “Hey Opel” they updates over the air. Furthermore, both the display of the 10″ color touch screen of the navigation and multimedia system as well as the driver information display have been made even clearer, so that all important information can be read in a fraction of a second.

New Opel Corsa 2023 facelift New Opel Corsa Electric 2023 restyling New Opel Corsa Electric 2023 restyling rear 3/4 New Opel Corsa Electric 2023 facelift front 3/4 New Opel Corsa Electric 2023 restyling rear 3/4 New Opel Corsa Electric 2023 facelift front New Opel Corsa Electric 2023 side facelift New Opel Corsa Electric 2023 tailgate restyling New Opel Corsa 2023 dashboard restyling New Opel Corsa 2023/2024 facelift

Also on the new Corsa for the first time, smartphones compatible with Apple CarPlay And Android Auto are connected to infotainment in mode wireless.

Electric Opel Corsa Electric

The new Opel Corsa Electric is available with two variants of electric propulsion: 100kW/136hp of power and a range of up to 357km or 115kW/156hp of power and a maximum autonomy of 402km (WLTP cycle). Both engines develop a maximum torque of 260Nm and are powered by a 54 kWh lithium battery.

The new Opel Corsa Electric can count on a range of over 400 km

The electric Opel Corsa supports the fast charging up to 100 kWwhich allows you to return to 80% charge in about 30 minutes (20-80%).

The Corsa is a hybrid with a 48 V system

For the first time, the Corsa is hybrid with a 48 Volt mild hybridfor petrol engines from 100 and 136hp equipped with automatic double clutch gearbox.

ADAS in the new Opel Corsa

On the new Opel Corsa facelift 2023 there are many others ADAS systems of advanced assistance. The offer ranges from new panoramic camera high resolution for reverse, al adaptive cruise controlthe speed limiter, the protection system of flanks Flank guardup to forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking and pedestrian detection.

Opel’s Intelli-Lux LED matrix headlights

The Corsa is also equipped with matrix headlights Intelli-Lux LEDadaptive and low beam, which compared to before provide a total of 14 Led elements, instead of eight, individually controllable. Night lighting is now even more precise and above all does not disturb other road users.

The prices of the new Corsa

The list with the prices of the new Corsa restyling has not yet been officially communicated, but it is probably close to i 20,000 euros for the petrol version with 48 Volt hybrid technology. Instead, to buy theelectric Electric they need more 36,000 euros.

Photo new Opel Corsa 2023 restyling

You might be interested in (indeed I recommend it!):

👉 Opel Corsa, the story of 40 years

👉 How to recharge the electric Opel Corsa

👉 Thermal vs electric comparison, challenge who wins on the track?

👉 ELECTRIC CAR TEST VIDEO

👉 CALCULATE electric car RECHARGE time in AC



👉 How much does it cost to recharge the electric car

👉 All about charging electric cars

👉 Electric car charging rates

👉 Electrical retrofit

👉 Electric cars with more autonomy

👉 Electric car charging rates

👉 CALCULATION OF ELECTRIC CAR RECHARGE TIME

👉 Electric car columns on the highway

👉 latest lithium ion battery news

The tests of new electric cars!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

👉 EV Driving all about electric and hybrid cars

👉 RACE price list/RACE-E 👉 Ads used CORSA

👉 What do you think? Jump on FORUM and the Newsauto news from Google News

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK