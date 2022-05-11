Exports recorded a growth of 35% during the first three months of this year, with a value of 24.449 billion dirhams, compared to the same period in 2021, during which they achieved 18.107 billion dirhams, while imports achieved a growth of 5%, with a value of 25.374 billion dirhams, compared to 24.169 billion dirhams last year. While re-exports achieved 4 percent growth with a total value of about 11.698 billion dirhams, compared to 11.237 billion dirhams in the same period of the previous year.

The value of merchandise trade of ordinary metals and their products exceeded 12.83 billion dirhams, a growth of 27 percent, compared to 9.491 billion dirhams during the first quarter of 2021. The trade of wood and its products, cork, and items of the rugs and basket industries grew by 47 percent, while the trade of leather goods, animal kits and travel supplies recorded a growth of 43 percent.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia had the largest share of the volume of trade by countries with 23 percent of the total value, reaching more than 13.921 billion dirhams, followed by Switzerland with 8 percent, with a total value of more than 5.29 billion dirhams, then the United States of America with 7 percent and about 4.593 billion dirhams, then China by 5%, with a value of 3.52 billion dirhams, and India by 5%, with a value of 2.963 billion dirhams.

Rashid Lahej Al Mansouri, Director General of the General Administration of Abu Dhabi Customs, said that the proactive services launched by Abu Dhabi Customs to its customers during the past period have effectively contributed to the growth of the volume of trade in non-oil goods during the first quarter of this year compared to the same period last year. A set of strategic services that rely on digital technologies and artificial intelligence in order to develop work, facilitate customs inspections and complete transactions quickly and accurately, in order to achieve the administration’s vision of being a world-leading customs authority, leading change in an effort to enhance security, facilitate trade and provide distinguished services.

He pointed out that he had recently launched a system of pre-classification and rules of origin, in a step that would enhance the administration’s efforts in facilitating the movement of trade by giving the commercial community the advantage of obtaining a pre-judgment of goods before commencing the import process.

He added that enhancing the efficiency of the customs sector’s performance consolidates Abu Dhabi’s position as the global capital of trade, which represents a major tributary of the country’s economy, stressing that Abu Dhabi is progressing steadily to increase the value of its trade with the world, with the facilities and customs services it provides that stimulate investment and trade and support the interests of regional and global companies that take It is based in Abu Dhabi, which directly contributed to increasing the value of trade exchanges.