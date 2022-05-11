While the racket of humanity continues its march, with daily technological advances, news of the pandemic and general concerns, a secret parallel world moves silently in the great powers in terms of armament.

This was ratified with the recent conflict between Ukraine and Russia, where weapons such as called hypersonic missileswhich is used for the first time by Russia.

Well, the United States is also not far behind with the developments in terms of war weapons.

His new breakthrough is called the Quicksink, a new weapon that experts say could change naval warfare. “This new bomb has an efficiency similar to that of heavy torpedoes and is capable of sinking enemy ships kilometers away, in a few seconds,” explains a report in the Spanish newspaper abc.es.

The weapon has already been tested, experimentally, in simulators that show how this bomb – which is dropped from the air – can split a giant ship in two.

“With the development of this new weapon, an experimentally guided bomb, the US Army intends to create a new model of low-cost anti-shipping weaponry that can destroy a ship in just seconds with the same force as a much more powerful and expensive one,” he explains. the Spanish portal.

Note that the gun “features a GPS-based navigation system on the tail, while up front it features a Seeker for Open Weapons Systems Architecture (WOSA) that allows to accurately locate maritime targets. It does this through radio frequency, something that allows the weapon to find its target, even if it is moving.”

In this way, the global arms race does not let up, in an inexplicable attempt, at this moment of humanity, to continue letting itself be carried away by “egos” that could be unfortunate in the future.