A security source at the Beheira Security Directorate and another medical officer at the Egyptian Ambulance Authority said today, Friday, that six people, including three children, were killed when a goods train collided with a small three-wheeled vehicle (Tuk-Tuk) in northern Egypt.

The two sources added that the accident also resulted in the injury of two people, who were taken to Buhaira Hospital to receive the necessary health care.

The two sources told Reuters that the accident occurred when the tuk-tuk crossed the Abu al-Matamir slides in Buhaira governorate at the wrong time, which led to the collision of the train, which was heading to Alexandria.