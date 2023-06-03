Rogov: in the village of Mikhailovka, Zaporozhye region, the car of a local businessman was blown up

Chairman of the movement “We are together with Russia” Vladimir Rogov in his Telegramchannel revealed the details of a possible terrorist attack committed in the Zaporozhye region. According to him, the car of a local businessman was blown up in the village of Mikhailovka.

“According to preliminary information, a car belonging to a local businessman was blown up,” he said.

Rogov specified that in addition to the businessman, there were three other people in the vehicle at the time of the explosion.

