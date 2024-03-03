In an event that marked his triumphant return to the stage after eight years of hiatus, Rihanna, the global music icon, performed at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding, capturing the eyes and hearts of more than a thousand guests in the majestic city of Udaipur, India. Barbadian singer, known for her globally acclaimed hits such as 'Where have you been', 'Diamonds' and 'Love on the brain'', not only left an indelible mark in the memories of attendees but also set a new standard in the luxury private events industry.

The pre-wedding of Anant Ambani, son of Asia's wealthiest tycoon, Mukesh Ambani, is already classified as one of the most sumptuous and talked about events of 2024. The three-day celebration not only stood out for its opulence and the number of global personalities present but also for the musical show starring Rihanna, which reaffirms her status as a global superstar.

Radhika Merchant Anant Ambani. Photo: The Indian Express

How was Rihanna's presentation in India?

Rihanna, the central focus of the night, delighted the more than 1,200 guests with a selection of his greatest hits. Although the exact number of songs performed remains an exquisitely private detail, the artist's presence was a monumental surprise for those in attendance, who included the likes of Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerbergamong others.

The participation of Rihanna This exclusive event not only symbolizes his impressive return to live music but also sets a new precedent in the field of private performances, with the artist pocketing a stratospheric figure of 6 million dollars. This payment underscores the magnitude of the event and the value that a Rihanna performance can bring to any celebration.

What other artists have performed at Ambani family events in the past?

At past family events Ambani, several international stars have been invited to perform. One of the most memorable was at the wedding of Isha Ambani, Anant's elder sister, where global superstar Beyoncé gave a private performance. This event was also very luxurious and was characterized by the presence of numerous important personalities from both India and the rest of the world.

The inclusion of world-renowned artists such as Beyoncé underlines the magnitude and prestige of the celebrations organized by the Ambani family. In addition, for different occasions, the family has had the participation of other artists and international celebrities, highlighting their influence and position in society both nationally and globally.

