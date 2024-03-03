According to the American government, the possible agreement on the release of hostages and a temporary ceasefire in the Gaza war depends solely on the Islamist Hamas. The framework for such an agreement is in place and the Israelis had “more or less accepted” this, senior government officials said on Saturday in Washington. “The Israelis have agreed in principle to the elements of the agreement. Now the ball is in Hamas’s court.”

The US representatives emphasized that the talks were still ongoing. Significant progress has been made in the past few weeks. But there is still no agreement. The aim is still to achieve this if possible by the beginning of Ramadan. The festival period, which is particularly sacred to Muslims, begins around March 10th.

The international mediators in the Gaza war are working hard behind the scenes to secure a temporary ceasefire and the release of hostages. vAccording to US information, a six-week ceasefire and the release of certain hostages are planned: Sick, injured, elderly people and women. Cautiously optimistic signals have recently come from the United States and Qatar, which together with Egypt facilitate indirect negotiations between Israel and the Islamist Hamas.