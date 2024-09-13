In the first two Free Practice sessions of the 6 Hours of Fuji, the predominant language was German, at least judging by the manufacturers who achieved the best performances on Friday on the historic Japanese track. If in the FP1 it was the Porsche-Penske #6 of the world championship leaders to achieve the best time, in the next test it was instead the BMW WRT #15 to occupy the top of the rankings. In both cases, curiously, the fastest lap was set by the Vanthoor Brothers: Laurens for Porsche and Dries for BMW.

FP1: Toyota almost sets fastest time at home

The first sign of challenge on the occasion of the 6 Hours of Fuji, the penultimate round of the 2024 world championship, was launched by the trio of Porsche Penske #6 formed by André Lotterer, Kevin Estre and Laurens VanthoorThe latter, who together with his two teammates occupies the leadership of the drivers’ championship, achieved the best time in 1:30.561with Ryo Hirakawa who however came within a whisker of setting the fastest lap in front of his home crowd at the wheel of the Toyota. The Japanese, in fact, almost took first place by just 10 thousandths second, in a top-3 completed by the AF Corse Ferrari #50 of Fuoco, Molina and Nielsen. Further back, in sixth position, the other Red #83 winner of the recent 6 Hours of Austin.

FP2: Porsche close to repeat

The gaps were also very small in the second free practice session, this time between the German manufacturers. Here too, Porsche Penske came very close to completing another fastest lap, this time with the #5 of Matt Campbell. The Australian, however, failed to climb to the top of the standings for 9 thousandthsthus finishing behind the BMW WRT #15 Wittman, Marciello and Dries Vanthoor. In this way, Laurens’ younger brother stopped the clock on the1:29.577for a day that saw the Belgian family excel