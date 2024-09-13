“I really thought this game it would have remained a niche… “But that’s not exactly how it went. That said, Citizen Sleeper was already known to be a success, as it had surpassed 500,000 players by February 2023 (it was launched on May 5, 2022). Doing a quick calculation, it took another 18 months to surpass one million players.

Citizen Sleeper the adventure role-playing game from Jump Over the Age, has reached an impressive and unexpected milestone for the development studio (composed of Gareth Damian Martin alone): has surpassed one million players The announcement was made by Martin himself, who wrote on social media:

Beyond the niche

Martin made no distinction between the platforms on which the game is available, namely PC, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch and Xbox. He didn’t even clarify how much the presence on Game Pass helped achieve this result. We imagine it was fundamental in the diffusion of the last period.

The original message announcing the milestone reads: “We are thrilled to announce that Citizen Sleeper has reached 1 million players! Thank you for taking a journey to Erlin’s Eye with us, the game has reached more people than we could have ever imagined. We can’t wait to take you all to the Starward Belt in 2025.” The last sentence refers to Citizen Sleeper 2, which is due out in 2025.

It should also be said that Citizen Sleeper has obtained excellent reviews from critics and gamers. Currently averaging a “Very Positive” rating on Steam, with 93% of the 5,111 reviews being positive.