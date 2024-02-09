Kalle Rovanpera's 2024 will be a less intense year in terms of tension and emotions. He will race part-time in the WRC after winning back-to-back drivers' titles in 2022 and 2023, but that doesn't mean we'll see less of him behind the wheel of racing cars.

In addition to the 6 events he will take part in in the 2024 WRC, the first of these in a week at the Swedish Rally, the 23-year-old Finn has put together a program that will also see him race at the wheel of a GT car.

We are talking about a 911 GT3 Cup with which he will race in the Porsche Carrera Cup Benelux with a program, again, partial. Kalle will race in 4 of the 6 events that make up the single-make calendar and will do so at the wheel of a 911 from the Red Ant Racing team directed by Marc Goosens, former winner of the Formula Ford Festival, a driver who took part in 13 editions of the 24 Hours of Le Mans and race winner in Formula 3000.

“I am thrilled to announce my participation in the Porsche Carrera Cup Benelux,” Rovanpera said in a social media post.

Kalle Rovanpera, Porsche 911 GT3 Cup

“This will be my first racing project. This year I will take part in four weekends. A big thank you to Unibet, Red Ant Racing and Toyota Gazoo Racing for this opportunity.”

The Porsche Carrera Cup Benelux calendar is made up of 6 events. Two of these, the first in Spa-Francorchamps scheduled for 9 to 11 May and that of Assen from 2 to 4 August are scheduled at the same time as 2 WRC rallies, namely the Portugal Rally and the Finnish Rally.

Rovanpera, in addition to the Swedish Rally where he will debut in the season and will race immediately to win it, should be present in Latvia and Finland. The other events where Toyota Gazoo Racing will be able to field him are yet to be defined.