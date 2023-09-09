Mexico City.- Although the pandemic showed that it is possible to work remotely from home or another place, the truth is that face-to-face human interaction is required to generate empathy between people and one way to achieve this is through the metaverse in the office, said a specialist.

With the metaverse, virtual interaction spaces are created, such as an office or workplace, where it is possible for people to see each other and with this, collaborators can be included anywhere in the country or the world, without physical or geographic access limits.

“Face-to-face connection is still necessary to innovate, necessary to really connect and build empathy.

“What is being seen with the metaverse is that it could also be this way of getting closer, despite not being there in presence,” said Lucía Muñoz, lead partner of Human Capital at Deloitte Spanish Latin America.

In this virtual world, that extra step can be taken where it seems that people have traveled or moved, even if they have not done so physically, which can be taken advantage of in large cities, such as the country’s capital, where as a result of The pandemic makes it difficult for workers to return to the office due to factors such as traffic, he stressed.

Although the new generations interact more through technological tools such as social networks, he said that face-to-face activities, generally both family and work, are a necessity that will continue to be present in people’s lives.

“(Metaverse) could promote teleworking without losing the connection that occurs when we share space and place and that virtual reality generated by the metaverse and immersive experiences would generate experiences that are more similar to face-to-face, without replacing it,” he clarified.

In addition, the more use there is of the metaverse in the country, some aspects will need to be addressed, such as legislation that refers to the implementation of this new way of working, he highlighted.

As well as the need to have a digital infrastructure, new investments in this sector and consider the environmental impacts, because although the number of people moving would be reduced and therefore there would be less pollution, it is important to understand that there are gas emissions to generate this technology.

In Mexico there is a timid interest on the part of companies to be part of the metaverse, but it is necessary to pay more attention because this innovation will become increasingly relevant and in such a competitive world it is necessary to be part of it so as not to lose clients or space in the market, concluded.