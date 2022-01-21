Japan.- An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 shook Oita prefecture in Japan, in the early hours of the day, reported the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA, for its acronym in English).

The Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC, for its acronym in English), reported that the magnitude 6.4 earthquake was recorded near the coast of the Japanese island of Kyushu, the third largest in Japan.

The tremor was recorded on January 21 at 16:08 GMT with the epicenter located 34 kilometers north of Nobeoka city and 13 kilometers south of Saiki city, the EMSC reported.

It is specified that the hypocenter was 60 kilometers deep, tremors of up to five degrees were felt in the provinces of Oita, Miyazaki, Kochi and Kumamoto, as reported by La Jornada.

It is worth mentioning that so far there is no information on material damage or human loss, nor has a tsunami warning been issued.