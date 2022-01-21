A ferrari enzo It ended with serious damage when it crashed into a tree in the city of Baarn, the Netherlands, last Tuesday, January 18. The images of the vehicle with broken glass, without two tires and its affected bodywork caused consternation among some experts and followers of the automotive industry.

The reason could be considered a relic, since the Italian brand only manufactured 400 units of that model, during 2003 and 2005, to honor Enzo-Ferrari, his founder.

How did it crash?

The car was traveling at high speed on a track in Baarn and was driven by a mechanic. Apparently, the driver did a test and went back to the concessionaire, ran a traffic light and lost control until crashing into a tree.

“The weather was wet and cold. Perhaps, we were three degrees of temperature, “said a witness to the ‘Daily Mail’.

In fact, the images broadcast on social networks show the thick fog that settled on the avenue. There came the paramedics to evaluate the subject, who was not seriously injured due to the activation of the airbag and other safety systems.

The traffic authorities also came to remove the Ferrari in a crane along with the other parts that were scattered several meters around.

The Kroymans dealership, located several kilometers from the accident site, is the owner of this and other Ferrari models.

“I understand that there is a lot of attention for such an expensive car,” he said. Sander van den Bey, director of the workshop, in a chat with the local newspaper ‘Bussums Nieuws’.

The executive did not specify the causes of the accident and did not want to confirm whether the driver was actually a mechanic for his company.

“Anyone who has handled it is shocked. It is a natural reaction. It is also an insurance issue and an expert must analyze the extent of the damage”, he pointed out.

Why is it so expensive?

The degree of exclusivity of the Ferrari Enzo was similar to that of the F40

The Ferrari Enzo has a value, according to specialized portals, of three million euros, which is equivalent to more than thirteen billion Colombian pesos.

The sports car no longer in production; because the last unit, of the 400 existing ones, was launched on the market in 2005.

As ‘Motor’ magazine mentioned, it has a 650-horsepower engine, six-speed automatic transmission, with which it can reach a maximum speed of 350 kilometers per hour. That is to say that in just three seconds it goes from 0 to 100 km / h.

“The degree of exclusivity of the Ferrari Enzo was similar to that of the F40, as it could only be purchased if you owned at least two other Ferraris,” reads the review by ‘Motor’.

After the accident, it seems that there will now be 399 units left in the world.

