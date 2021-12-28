On Monday, the Federal Court ended the results crisis, and approved the names of the candidates to the House of Representatives, while the armed factions withdrew their supporters who were demonstrating near the Green Zone, in protest against the results.

The atmosphere of a new stage seemed to be taking shape in Iraq, as the political blocs turned towards dialogues described as serious about forming the government, after they were in a tense stage.

At the present time, it is expected that the consultations will test the waters, without entering into real agreements.

Iraqi political circles believe that the leader of the Sadrist movement will be facing a real test of all his ideas, starting with the consultations to form the government, amid questions about whether al-Sadr is able to win the love of the Sunni, Kurdish and independent blocs without making sufficient concessions to achieve this, especially since other Shiite forces reject his path of excluding them. from forming the government.

compatibility map

In this context, the head of the “Saqr” Center for Studies, Muhannad Al-Janabi, believes that “the indicators are heading towards Al-Sadr’s path, which is likely, as we can see the formation of a political majority government supported by the “Progress” and “Al-Azm” coalition, with the agreement of the Kurdistan Democratic Party headed by the Kurdistan Democratic Party. Massoud Barzani, and some independents.

The Iraqi expert adds, in a statement to “Sky News Arabia”, that “this scenario seems the closest, and there will be a marathon to form the government, but the losing blocs will highlight their objections and conditions to the three presidencies, the positions, and who will assume them,” noting that “we may not witness a renewal of the three presidencies.” And perhaps new, consensual names will be put forward, with the possibility that the Sadrist movement and those with it will be forced to agree and settle matters.”

He pointed out that “the talk of the Sunni and Kurdish parties about their refusal to go with one of the Shiite poles, statements are part of the scene, while the coordinating framework forces’ acceptance of the results means that there are understandings that can reach solutions, and it is known that the Kurdish and Sunni parties always hold the stick from the middle. “.

Al-Sadr called, on Monday, to expedite the formation of a “national majority government”, a proposal that many Sunni and Kurdish blocs do not identify with.

If al-Sadr wants to be freed from the pressures of the coordination framework, he will have to show great flexibility in arranging his affairs with the Sunni blocs, in the context of supporting this or that figure for the presidency of Parliament, in exchange for obtaining explicit support for forming the government and enabling it to have a parliamentary and political belt that guarantees its continuity.

Iraqi observers believe that al-Sadr will choose the option that will enable him to remain the influential party behind the scenes, and that the closest is to search for a consensual figure such as Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kazemi, on whom the Sadrist movement can bet in order for his government to obtain recognition and support from the United States and the countries of the region, especially with Support the survival of Barham Salih in the presidency.

The coordinating framework forces, such as the “Al-Fatah” coalition led by Hadi al-Amiri, and the “State of Law” headed by Nuri al-Maliki, refuse to exclude them from the next government. Therefore, they prepared a delegation of their senior politicians to meet with the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, on Wednesday, and discuss the file of forming a government.

These forces express fear of al-Sadr’s project aimed at reforming the political process and ending corruption and quotas, as he repeatedly announces, in addition to his main program, which is the integration of the Popular Mobilization into the ranks of the regular forces.