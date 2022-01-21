5àsec is expecting to close a contract in the coming days to reach the mark of 500 stores in Brazil. Interestingly, only one is from the network itself, located at the company’s administrative headquarters, in Barueri (SP). “It’s a historic number,” he said. Fabio Roth , CEO of 5àsec in Brazil, where the brand of French origin (created in 1968) arrived in 1994. It is the largest laundry network in the country and in the world. Globally, it has 1,730 stores. Therefore, 29% of them in Brazilian territory. With this preponderance, it is from here that many projects that are exported to other countries arise. Three of them, recently launched, will gain scale this year with Brazilian franchisees and have great chances of being implemented worldwide.

Subscription plans, available since the end of 2021, already represent 10% of store sales even without an official launch in marketing campaigns. Lockers are another bet of the brand. Installed in commercial centers and residential condominiums, they provide convenience to customers, who no longer need to go to a unit or pay for delivery to wash their clothes.

All delivery and withdrawal control is carried out and accompanied by an application, which generates passwords to lock and unlock the smart lockers. “We reach dozens of customers in one place”, said Roth. In addition to these two products, a new brand for the network was also launched. LavPop by 5àsec has just entered the company’s franchise menu.

This line aims to further democratize the laundry service and reach young people and professionals at the beginning of their careers, with more affordable prices. These are strategic actions that give 5àsec breath, after a bad 2020, with a 35% drop in revenue, and an important recovery in 2021, with growth of the same 35%. With these novelties and more than 500 units in 2022, 5àsec wants to wash its soul.

(Note published in issue 1257 of Dinheiro Magazine)

The post 5àsec, but you can call it 500àsec appeared first on ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

#5àsec #call #500àsec #MONEY