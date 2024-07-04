Al Dhafra (WAM)

Al Dhafra Shooting Club announced the participation of 57 female shooters in the preliminary competitions of the fourth edition of the Hamdan bin Zayed Shooting Championship “0.22 Sketon Rifle” for the women’s category.

Al Dhafra Shooting Club in Zayed City in the Al Dhafra region will host the tournament’s activities, starting with the preliminary rounds, to select the qualifiers for the final scheduled for next August 3.

Nasser Ahmed Al Ali, Director of Al Dhafra Shooting Club, stressed that the passion of the participants in the women’s shooting events, the advanced levels in the preliminary round, and the competition to achieve good results are important indicators of the championship’s distinction after the success of the men’s and junior championships last month, pointing to the club’s continued efforts to support women’s empowerment in this game, in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council.