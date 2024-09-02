SPD leader Saskia Esken has corrected her talk show statement that there is not much to be learned from the suspected Islamist-motivated terrorist attack in Solingen. “That was certainly not a wise or correct statement,” she told the Welt television station. “From this attack and from others that have taken place before, and others that may still be planned, we can of course learn that we must take Islamism, the threat posed by Islamist terror, much more seriously than we have done so far.”