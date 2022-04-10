Corpses of civilians killed during the invasion of Russia and later exhumed from a mass grave in Bucha. / REUTERS

The horror becomes more apparent as Russia pushes back its front line. Each new information that arrives from the territories that the Kremlin soldiers are leaving is even more terrifying and also confirms the scorched earth policy adopted by their commanders. Irpin, Bucha, Borodianka, Kramatorsk, Makariv and other enclaves whose names have not yet reached the newspapers despite the fact that everything indicates that they also hosted massacres. They have all acquired the status of martyr cities, such as Gernika in 1937 remembered by Vladimir Zelenski or Oradour-sur-Glane, the small French town where the Nazis of the Das Reich division that advanced to reinforce the Norman front murdered 642 people without that no battle would take place in its streets.

The Ukrainian Prosecutor General, Irina Venediktova, reported this Sunday that 1,222 bodies had been found in the kyiv region alone. The disappeared are many more. In the last few hours, the authorities have published intercepted conversations between Russian soldiers where rapes and murders are evidenced. “Kill them all” are the orders of the superiors. The Prosecutor’s Office has already verified 5,600 cases constituting war crimes involving 500 high-ranking political and military officials.

The ‘civil testimony’



Justice has a main ally when it comes to documenting war crimes. Civilians are the ones who are shaping the narrative of war. As in most contemporary war conflicts, they are the ones who document these humanitarian crises, but now, with the arrival of social networks, this work is favored and gains unprecedented speed and scope. The so-called ‘civil testimony’ has become a powerful force.

Military convoys from the Kremlin of up to 13 kilometers are heading towards Donbas to launch the great offensive



However, the biggest war criminals have always been known to go unpunished. Few of them have ended up in court since several Nazi leaders were tried in Nuremberg. Modern wars have been settled without legal culprits. Members of incumbent governments and their Armed Forces, no matter how horrific the evidence against them, hardly ever face an international tribunal. History has shown that only conquerors apply ‘their’ justice, as in post-war Germany or US-occupied Iraq.

The discovery of hundreds of corpses left behind by the Russians allows us to calibrate the hell they caused when they advanced and the hell they finished off when they retreated to regroup across the border before advancing towards Kharkov in what could be a major offensive against the east. In fact, this Sunday satellite images were released showing military convoys of up to thirteen kilometers heading towards this area of ​​Donbas.

Having proven that the predictions at the beginning of the invasion of a quick victory were unsuccessful, Moscow has been forced to change tactics and focus on the region to achieve objectives that can be presented as victory on May 9, when Russia commemorates his victory with Germany in World War II. This forces a steamroller war policy.

The massive bombing that Dnipro airport, in central-eastern Ukraine, suffered this Sunday could be framed in this context. “There is nothing left,” explained the head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration, Valentyn Reznichenko.