Police said in a statement that Nespresso informed them on Monday evening that employees had found an unidentified white substance while unpacking bags of coffee beans that had just arrived from Brazil. The analysis showed that the substance was cocaine.

“The substance in question was not mixed with any of our products or the production equipment used to make our products,” Nespresso said in an emailed statement.

“While the police are conducting an investigation, we cannot release more information. We want to reassure users that all of our products are safe to consume,” the capsule maker added.