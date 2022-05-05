Something that unfortunately remained in the past, was the chain of stores block busterplaces where people usually went on weekends to rent from the retro VHSup to the most current blu ray. However, more than five years ago they went bankrupt against streaming platforms, something that hurt many nostalgics.

Not all memories are lost though, as a new series entirely focused on these establishments was unveiled, a sitmon style with 90’s feel. Having as protagonists melissa fumero from the show Brooklyn Nine-Nine Already randall parkwho participated in Wandavision Y Ant Man.

The present day, Universal Television decided to release the first image of both protagonists with their store employment uniform. Here you can see it:

The premise of the story tells us about Timmya manager of block buster who must handle a cast of misfits. smoke recently joined with the role of Elizabeth, a dedicated mother whose marriage is in crisis. He left her Harvard to start a family and now he works on the site, being the person he trusts the most as the manager of the store.

With this series on the horizon for the platform of Netflix, it is likely that the new generations have a closer notion of what a store of this type was, and how they were truly an escape for families. This is because they were not limited to just renting movies, expanding entertainment also with console video games.

There is no approximate release date yet.

Via: comic book