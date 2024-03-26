DYou never forget your first love. Ours was metallic silver. Woe to anyone who has long-standing friends with even longer-standing memories. Ours still tell people at every inappropriate opportunity about trying to get more out of it than what was in it. It actually turned out quite well, seen purely from the outside.

Holger Appel Editor in business, responsible for “Technology and Engines”.

The VW Golf came onto the market in 1974, your own driver's license came into play in 1984, and in the intervening decade the realization emerged in a carefree, natural way that the two had to find each other. At that time, there were fathers who saw it as completely self-evident, if not mandatory, that their first car had to be on their doorstep on their 18th birthday, but not the financing of it. Assuming that money earned yourself creates a better relationship to costs and effort, a simple calculation could be made. Driver's license 900 DM. Used Golf 3600 DM. Plus insurance, tax and gasoline, that's 500 hours of work on the construction.