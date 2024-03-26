Lecco: 16 year old missing for four days from Colico

A sixteen-year-old left home on Thursday morning and his family has no longer heard from him after someone last saw him at the Colico train station (Lecco). The parents of Edoardo Galli they launched a appeal on the disappearance of the young man, which is considered a voluntary removal by the police at the Colico station.

Parents: “Come back to us immediately, we are waiting for you with open arms”

At the time of his disappearance, the 16-year-old “was wearing a dark blue denim jacketa fleece and beige trousers, white Adidas shoes”. According to what was reported by parents and acquaintances. Edoardo would have left after having secretly taken a sleeping bag from home. Among the latest searches on his computer, information on how to survive in the mountains without food and water, but also news about the war in Ukraine. Edoardo is 1.80 meters tall, with a normal build, light hair and eyes. Wears glasses but also contact lenses and has a small mark on his right eyebrow, added his parents, who launched an appeal through the program Chi l'ha visto?. “Come back to us immediately, we are waiting for you with open arms. We are all worried and agitated. You have no idea how your grandparents are doing,” said the father. “We all love you, please come home,” added the mother. “He has his cell phone with him which is turned off. She is a minor, she could be in difficulty”, we read on Penelope Lombardia's Facebook page. The Prefecture invites anyone who has news or sights the boy to promptly notify the Colico Carabinieri Station on the number 0341/940106.