Los Angeles The halftime show at the Super Bowl 2022 will probably go down in history as one of the most spectacular. Eminem made a sign with a gesture, 50 Cent was there as a star guest and a player watched from the sidelines.







The experts agreed: The halftime show at the Super Bowl 2022 was probably the best in history. There shouldn’t be any major contradictions. Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg and Mary J. Blinge rocked Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium and literally shook the stands.

As if the line-up of this half-time show wasn’t spectacular enough, there were also star guests. In addition to the main acts, rapper 50 Cent also performed at the show and delivered a perfect hip-hop part.

All the stars on stage performed their biggest hits from the 90s and 2000s. The expressions of enthusiasm overturned themselves on the net.

Eminem caused a stir with a kneel during his halftime show appearance. The 49-year-old knelt down briefly during the show – obviously in reference to former US football player Colin Kaepernick, who initiated this gesture in 2016 as a sign of protest against racism and social injustice. The then quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers has been without a job in the NFL since 2017. Eminem has been successful for more than 20 years – and is also known for provocations.







The rapper, whose real name is Marshall Bruce Mathers III, received a lot of attention on Twitter and in the media for the insert. Some suspected that Eminem took the knee against the will of the organizers. The National Football League (NFL) contradicted this account: “We looked at all elements of the show during several rehearsals this week and knew that Eminem would do it,” said a spokesman for the daily newspaper “USA Today”.

Incidentally, the halftime show was directed by Dr. Dre produces, who is said to have even borne a large part of the costs himself. The cost of the entire show is estimated at seven million US dollars.

But there were also curious things: The Bengals’ kicker, Evan McPherson, followed the halftime show live on the sidelines in the stadium. He should actually have been in the dressing room when the players gathered for the speech.

