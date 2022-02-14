L’AlphaTauri it will be the fourth team to present the 2022 single-seater, the result of the new technical regulations that will revolutionize Formula 1 starting from next season. The Faenza-based stable has faced several changes over the last few years, embracing the fashion brand of the Red Bull group in place of the name Red Bull that had distinguished it after the end of the Minardi era.

The shapes of the cars and the chromatic impact of the liveries have undergone important evolutions during the current hybrid era, making the Italian single-seaters among the most captivating on the grid. While waiting to find out what the new AT03 will be like, let’s dust off the images of its recent past.

2021 | AlphaTauri AT02

Drivers: Pierre Gasly – Yuki Tsunoda

2020 | AlphaTauri AT01

Drivers: Pierre Gasly – Daniil Kvyat

2019 | Toro Rosso STR14

Drivers: Alex Albon / Pierre Gasly – Daniil Kvyat

2018 | Toro Rosso STR13

Drivers: Pierre Gasly – Brendon Hartley

2017 | Toro Rosso STR12

Drivers: Daniil Kvyat / Pierre Gasly – Carlos Sainz / Brendon Hartley

2016 | Toro Rosso STR11

Drivers: Max Verstappen / Daniil Kvyat – Carlos Sainz

2015 | Toro Rosso STR10

Drivers: Max Verstappen – Carlos Sainz

2014 | Toro Rosso STR9

Drivers: Jean-Éric Vergne – Daniil Kvyat