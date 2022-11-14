Of the 81 injured in the explosion in Istanbul, 50 people have already left medical facilities. This was announced on Monday, November 14, by Turkish Interior Minister Suleiman Soylu.

“At the moment, 50 out of 81 victims have been discharged,” he said in an interview with the press.

The day before, information appeared about 39 discharged.

Meanwhile, on November 14, Turkish Interior Minister Suleiman Soylu spoke about the arrest of a potential perpetrator of the attack. It is also noted that the collected evidence indicates the involvement in the organization of the crime of Syrian groups recognized as terrorist by Ankara.

The November 13 explosion took place on Istiklal pedestrian street, one of the city’s most popular tourist spots. According to available information, six people died – four on the spot and two after hospitalization, and 81 people were also injured. Among the victims are an employee of the Turkish Ministry of Family Affairs and Social Services and his daughter.

Turkish authorities regard the explosion on one of the central pedestrian streets of Istanbul as a terrorist act. Thus, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the incident “has signs of terrorism.”

A criminal case has been initiated into the incident. A group of five prosecutors has been appointed to investigate the incident. At the moment, law enforcement officers are interrogating witnesses and studying records from surveillance cameras.