Robert Lewandowski He will be one of the stars of the 2022 Qatar World Cup. At least in the preliminary assessment, the Polish striker (who will be Argentina’s rival in the third match of group C, on November 30) is one of the great attractions.

He appears for numerous seasons in the German Bayern Munich, his current home is Barcelona. In Spain, precisely, after receiving the second Golden Boot of his career (he was the top scorer in the European leagues in the 2021-22 season), he gave an interview in which he praised Lionel Messi Y He elevated the Argentine national team as one of the great favorites to win the World Cup.

(You can read: Unusual: they record a debutant player in Santa Fe trying to ‘get a booger’).

Does Messi deserve to win?

Photo: Andres Kudacki. AFP

“I think that Argentina, with Messi, is one of the favorites to win the World Cup. They haven’t lost in 30 games, they play well and it looks like they’re a very good team. They have a plan, which they are following as a group”, said the dangerous 34-year-old artilleryman, in a report with the newspaper ‘Marca’.

“It has been said that football ‘owes’ Messi a World Cup. Do you agree?” was the question that the forward of the Catalan team heard. Then, the striker, without mincing words, replied: “If you analyze football in the last 10 or 15 years, the two main figures have been Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo and, in the end, if you think about who deserves to win this World Cup, these two names always appear. They are legends.”

Aware that Messi is one step above, Lewandowski shakes hands with the ’10’. However, he knows that anything can happen: “This is football and you can never say what is going to happen because it is a dramatic and unpredictable game. In the case of Messi, it is impossible for his achievements to be repeated, and furthermore, his incredible story continues. He now dreams of winning the World Cup. For him, this is the great challenge. Now he wants to win the title with Argentina, but this is a World Cup and you can never know what is going to happen”.

Messi, to Barcelona?

Regarding the version that indicates that the Argentine crack could return to play Barcelona in the future, making use of a move in the winter market, the Pole referred to a hypothetical offensive partnership: “Messi is absolutely brilliant with the incredible passes he gives to the forwards. If you think about Leo, you see that he has a brilliant connection with the attackers. He knows how to put the ball in the area, between the lines… he is the best in the world at that. I don’t know what will happen in the future, but for a striker it would be a dream to play with Lionel Messi, without a doubt”.

And if it wasn’t Argentina…

Lewandowski ventured that the selection of Spainenveloped in great expectation due to the non-call of Sergio Ramos, could reach “the semifinal or even the final”.

“I think even though they have a lot of young players, they are still one of the favourites. They have been playing well for two years and have potential, but as always, this is the World Cup and something more is needed. You need luck, you need to be in the right position at the right time, especially considering that this year the teams don’t have time to prepare for the first match,” added the Pole.

Regarding what type of football can be seen in Qatar 2022, taking into account the expectation that exists due to the time in which it will be played and the rhythm of competition that the footballers bring, the striker imagined: “I think it will be a physical tournament, for sure. Given the World Cup schedule, the players have a rhythm because they have already been playing. I think the teams will play with more risk, because the distance between the first and the last group match is very small: it’s a week or ten days.”.

Already at the end of the conversation with the aforementioned media, the ‘9’ from Poland was asked the obligatory question: “How many goals do you expect to score during the World Cup in Qatar?” Lewandowski, very much in his style, replied: “It depends on the chances I have. For me, what we achieve as a team is more important. If I can score a lot of goals and the team does well, that would be great.”.

Lewandowski and the Polish national team will debut in the World Cup on Tuesday, November 22, against Mexico, who will present their squad list for the tournament today.

The team led by Czeslaw Michniewicz will then play on Saturday the 26th against Saudi Arabia and, on the 30th, will close the group stage against Messi’s Argentina, which they hope to be able to score against for the first time.

THE NATION, FROM ARGENTINA

OF THE GROUP OF NEWSPAPERS OF AMERICA

(GDA)

More sports news