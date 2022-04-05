Dubai (Etihad)

With a mixture of digital technology and cultural creativity, the exhibition was the first of its kind, organized by the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority under the title “50/50”, in cooperation with “Moro Collective”, an innovative platform for works presented in an enjoyable visual experience, inspired by artistic messages from life, Through 50 non-replaceable digital artworks, by Emirati artists and residents, celebrating Emirati culture, heritage and arts, coinciding with the fiftieth anniversary of the founding of the UAE.

The exhibition brought together distinguished artistic talents, based on the authority’s role in supporting and preserving creative talents from Emiratis and residents, including Emirati artist Khaled Al Banna, Lebanese artist Makda Malkoun, Australian artist Neven Majid, and British artist Matt Ryder.

Emirati artist Khaled Al-Banna said: “I participated in two artworks, “The Gravity of the Earth” and “The Intersection Color”, which are considered a series of abstract works on paper, which I tear and then rearrange and organize at random angles, to explore the possibilities of color restrictions, and the size of the conflict in Layered geometric shapes.

He adds: “The art ecosystem in the UAE has changed dramatically since the outbreak of the pandemic, and the transition to the digital world has attracted more art lovers online. We have already seen emerging artists capture the attention of curators, collectors and institutions, through interactive programming, digital exhibitions and more, and exhibitions of this kind can speed up this process by creating an ideal environment and infrastructure for artists looking to build a network of collaborators and collectors. Regardless of their current presence in the traditional art market.

For her part, artist Makda Malkoun indicated that her artwork during the “50/50” exhibition explores the psychology behind the struggles and connections that one creates with the places, events and faces encountered while abroad, and says: “The exhibition gave me an exploration of a different dimension of expression through art, Being a traditional artist, I work a lot on showing movement in my art, and animation brought this element to life and gave the artwork a different dimension.”

For her part, artist Nevin asserts that her experience opened her eyes to an exciting world of augmented reality and non-replaceable works, noting that it built bridges between the traditional fine arts community and the irreplaceable business community, leading to a new world of creative expression.

While artist Matt Ryder said, “As a traditional painter, my inspiration to create artwork within the irreplaceable system of works is to feel the authenticity of my current work collection, and when I participated with the exhibition “50/50” I knew that the mountain peaks of Fujairah would be an appropriate subject, and in a more sense Literally, the painting is divided into two halves, 50% earth and 50% sky.