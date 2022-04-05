By Lisandra Paraguassu

BRASILIA (Reuters) – The PSB will present former São Paulo governor Geraldo Alckmin as a candidate for vice on the ticket of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) at a meeting next Friday in São Paulo, confirmed the former president in an interview this Tuesday.

“I’m going to have a meeting on Friday in which the PSB will propose Alckmin as vice, and that we’ll take to discuss in the PT,” Lula told radio station Lagoa Dourada, in Paraná.

The formation of the slate to run for president needs to be approved at a meeting of the PT directory, but, despite resistance from a minority wing, more to the left, the decision has already been taken and was negotiated even before Alckmin joined the PSB. .

Irritated by statements by PT members against the agreement, Lula even said, in internal meetings, that if they wanted another candidate for vice, they would also have to find another candidate for president.

Asked, once again, about his invitation to Alckmin, who has always been his opponent in politics, Lula replied that he has changed, Alckmin has changed and the country itself has changed.

“Alckmin changed his party, I’ve been telling everyone that I don’t want to be a candidate just for the PT, but for a movement that is willing to rebuild democracy and this country, to strengthen institutions,” he said. “You can be sure that if we are together, we will rebuild Brazil, because we are two democrats. We like democracy, we exercise democracy and we have the exercise of our mandates as proof.”

Lula is in the final stretch of agreements with allied parties to launch his pre-candidacy, which should only happen at the end of the month. After having formed a federation with PV and PCdoB, and having secured the alliance with the PSB, the PT is still awaiting the decision of the PSOL, with whom it should form a coalition, which should happen by the end of the month.

The launch of the pre-candidacy still does not have a fixed date, but it will be in the first days of May, and with the presentation of Alckmin as deputy on the ticket.

Because of the electoral law, the PT seeking a closed place for the event. The initial intention was for it to be on the street, but the possibility of characterizing a rally and disrespecting the legislation led the party to change its mind. Lula, however, should participate in the traditional May 1st event, in Vale do Anhangabaú, organized by the union centrals.

